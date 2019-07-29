|
|
|
Walker (née Hargreaves)
Dorothy (Dot) Passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Joe.
Loving Mum to Bridget, Fiona, Duncan and Daniel and also a dear Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service and Interment at
St Mary's R.C Church, High Green on
Friday 2nd August at 11.00.am.
Family flowers only by request, donations for The British Lung Foundation may be given on the day
or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, High Green,
Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on July 29, 2019