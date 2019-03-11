Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Turton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Turton

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Turton Notice
Turton Dorothy Enid Passed away peacefully on the 3rd March 2019, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Kay.
Family - Donald, the late Kathleen, Margaret, Steven, Kathryn, Jonathan, Robert and little Margaret.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel, on Tuesday 19th March
at 10.00 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice or St Luke's Hospice
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.