Turton Dorothy Enid Passed away peacefully on the 3rd March 2019, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Kay.
Family - Donald, the late Kathleen, Margaret, Steven, Kathryn, Jonathan, Robert and little Margaret.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel, on Tuesday 19th March
at 10.00 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice or St Luke's Hospice
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 11, 2019
