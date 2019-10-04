|
|
|
Langton (nee Jackson)
Dorothy Peacefully on 26th September,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joe,
a loving mum to Gerard,
also a much loved mother in law, nan, sister, aunty and friend.
Requiem Mass to take place at the Church of St. Catherine, Burngreave Road on Wednesday 9th October at 9.15am, followed by cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Vincent De Paul Society may be sent c/o J.F.Knight Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Oct. 4, 2019