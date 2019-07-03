Home

T W Birks & Son Limited (Deepcar, Sheffield)
100 Manchester Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S36 2RE
0114 288 5555
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
15:00
Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel)
Dorothy Hitchcock Notice
Hitchcock (née Axelby)
Dorothy Barbara Peacefully at home under the excellent care from the staff at New Horizons, district nurses and neighbours on Thursday
27th June 2019, Dorothy of Stocksbridge, aged 95 years, wife of the late Kenneth Edwin Hitchcock.
Dorothy will be greatly missed
by all her friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Friday 12th July 2019 at 3pm.
No flowers are requested, however donations are appreciated in
Dorothy's memory for the Dogs Trust, to which a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to T. W Birks and Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE. 0114 28 5555
Published in The Star on July 3, 2019
