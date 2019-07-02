|
|
|
CRAIG WILD Dorothy Elsie
'DHOE' Devoted wife of Peter and former Rector of St. Mary Magdalene Parish Church Whiston passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospice Sheffield on Friday June 21st, 2019 aged 64 years.
A service of Celebration & Thanksgiving for Dhoe's life will take place at Sheffield Cathedral Church
on Wednesday 10th July at 12.15pm followed by a private committal.
'May she rest in peace and rise in glory'
No flowers please, donations in memory of Dhoe for the Alzheimer's Society and/or St. Luke's Hospice may be placed in the collection after the service, given to the funeral director
or sent c/o Jeremy Neal, Maltby Independent Funeral Service
17-19 Morrell St. Maltby S66 7LL
Published in The Star on July 2, 2019