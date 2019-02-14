|
BINNEY Dorothy Eva Loving and treasured memories of our dear Mum, Mother-in-Law, "Anny", and beloved Wife of the late Albert,
passed away 12 years ago today.
You left us wonderful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
God bless you.
With our love always, Catherine, Patricia, Gerald, Tom, Tabitha and Phoebe. x x x x x x x x x
Published in The Star on Feb. 14, 2019
