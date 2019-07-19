Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:30
City Road Crematorium
Resources
Doris Lockwood Notice
LOCKWOOD (née Vaughan)
Doris Holmes Passed away at home on 12th July 2019, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis, devoted mum of Kenneth, Kevin and Wayne, dear mother-in-law of Marie and Michelle, special nannan of Sean, Jason, Dean, Daniel, Callum, Melissa, Ashley and baby Summer and
great-nannan of Lily.
Service at City Road Crematorium
on Friday 26th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary may be left after the service.
Published in The Star on July 19, 2019
