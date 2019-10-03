Resources More Obituaries for Doris Ashworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris Ashworth

Notice Condolences ASHWORTH Doris Veronica Passed away peacefully at home on 26th September 2019, aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of Victor, much loved mum of Carol and Dean and loving nan.

Funeral to take place at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, donations to Rotherham Hospice

may be given at the service

or sent c/o W Simpson & Son.



There's a special angel in heaven,

Who is a part of me,

Though it broke my heart to lose her,

She's where God wants her to be.

She touched the hearts of many,

Like only angels can,

A wonderful selfless person,

A kind and loving woman.

So I send this special message,

To heaven up above,

Dear God please bless my angel.

And give her all my love.

Until we are together again,

loving husband Vic.



It's been the hardest thing to lose you,

You meant so much to me,

But you are in my heart Mum,

And that's where you will always be.

I know that Heaven called you,

But I wish you could have stayed,

But you did not go alone,

Because a part of me went with you..

When Heaven called you home.

Miss you forever, Mum,

from your heartbroken daughter Carol and Son-in-law Michael



Those special memories of you,

Will always bring a smile,

If only I could have you back,

For just a little while,

Then we could sit and talk again,

Just like we use to do,

You always meant so very much,

And always will do too.

The fact that you're no longer here,

Will always cause me pain,

But you're forever in my heart,

Until we meet again.

From your beloved son Dean and partner Cheryl.



Nan you were a very special person with kindness in your heart,

And the love we had together,

Grows stronger now we are apart.

From all your loving grandchildren Glen, Lee Melissa, Abigail and great grandaughter Natasha. Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices