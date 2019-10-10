|
|
|
STALEY Doreen Peacefully on October 3rd,
aged 71 years.
Much loved mum of Emma and Martin,
partner of Alan, special friend of Mandy and Ron and nanny Dors to Niamh.
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday October 16th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations payable to
"St. Luke's Hospice" may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend Funeral Home, 354 Mansfield Road, Sheffield. S12 2AS or online at www.johnheath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 10, 2019