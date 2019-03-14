Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:45
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Stacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Stacey

Notice Condolences

Doreen Stacey Notice
STACEY (née Crump)
Doreen (Dot) Peacefully in Hospital on
March 1st 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Pete.
Much Loved Mum of Julie and the
late Peter.
Loving Nannan of Jamie-Lee.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on Thursday March 21st at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please
Donations for The Frailty Unit, NGH
cheques made payable to Sheffield Hospitals Charity
to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.