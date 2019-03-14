|
STACEY (née Crump)
Doreen (Dot) Peacefully in Hospital on
March 1st 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Pete.
Much Loved Mum of Julie and the
late Peter.
Loving Nannan of Jamie-Lee.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on Thursday March 21st at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please
Donations for The Frailty Unit, NGH
cheques made payable to Sheffield Hospitals Charity
to H. Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
