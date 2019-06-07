|
Moverley (née Shepherd)
Doreen Passed away on May 28th, 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of Ron,
loving Mum, Mum in law,
Nannan and Great Nannan.
Service at St.James Church, Woodhouse on Wednesday June 19th at 10.45am followed by Interment
at Handsworth Cemetery.
Floral Tributes to
H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
If tears could build a stairway
and memories were a lane,
We would walk right up to Heaven
and bring you home again.
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
