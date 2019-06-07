Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Moverley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Moverley

Notice Condolences

Doreen Moverley Notice
Moverley (née Shepherd)
Doreen Passed away on May 28th, 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of Ron,
loving Mum, Mum in law,
Nannan and Great Nannan.
Service at St.James Church, Woodhouse on Wednesday June 19th at 10.45am followed by Interment
at Handsworth Cemetery.
Floral Tributes to
H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA

If tears could build a stairway
and memories were a lane,
We would walk right up to Heaven
and bring you home again.
Published in The Star on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.