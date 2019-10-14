|
|
|
MARSH (nee Johnson)
Doreen Passed away on 27th September
after a short illness.
Loving wife of the late James. Much loved mum of Andrew & Peter, mum-in-law, nan, grandma and great nan.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Wednesday
23rd October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable
to 'British Heart Foundation, may
be sent to John Heath & Sons
Ecclesfield Funeral Home 206,
High Greave, S5 9GQ.
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Always tender, fond and true,
There's not a day, dear mum,
We do not think of you.
Published in The Star on Oct. 14, 2019