|
|
|
Higgins née Wilson
Doreen Former Stewardess at Ecclesfield WMC.
Passed away on 13th November
with her family by her side,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Brian
and a much loved Mum,
Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral service to be held in the
North Chapel of Grenoside Crematorium on Monday
25th November at 2.00pm
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations for St. Luke's
Hospice Community Nurses
may be given on the day or sent to
Peter Haigh and Sons, 99 Cross Hill,
Ecclesfield Sheffield S35 9WR
Published in The Star on Nov. 21, 2019