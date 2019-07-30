Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
36 Abbey Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Donald Stevenson

Donald Stevenson Notice
STEVENSON Donald Peacefully in the care of Richmond Heights Nursing Home on Sunday July 21st, aged 82 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of the late Sheila, much loved father of Mark, Rachel and Chris, beloved grandpa of George, Victoria and Louie, a dear brother, cousin and uncle.
In his working life Don made many friends at Loxley Brothers Ltd.,
and The Telegraph & Star.
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations can be made to Weston Park Hospital c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on July 30, 2019
