|
|
|
RYAN Donald Aged 87,
passed away peacefully at
Rotherham Hospital on
Friday 4 October 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Edna and loving Children Stephen, Susan
and Andrea, Sons in law Graham and Ronnie, Grandchildren Emma, Christian, Damien, James and
Great Grandchildren Darcy, Austin
and Tommy.
His funeral will be held on
Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 11.00am at St Mary's Church, Catcliffe.
No flowers please, but donations welcome, if desired to
Cancer Research.
These can be made on the day of the funeral as a donation box will be available in the porch of the Church or can be passed c/o Philip Gray,
G.E. Foers & Co, 24 Station Road, Treeton, Rotherham, S60 5PN.
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019