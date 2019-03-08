|
WALTON Diane Passed away peacefully in
St Luke's Hospice on 3rd March 2019, aged 60 years. Beloved wife of Shaun, treasured mum of Laura and Joseph, and a dearly loved nannan.
A much loved sister to Steven, Elaine and Tony and a treasured daughter
of Maureen.
Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday, 15th March at 10.00 am.
Family flowers only please.
Kind donations to St Luke's Hospice may be left after the service or sent to W Simpson and Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Mar. 8, 2019
