BRIGGS Des Passed away peacefully at home, on 13th October 2019, after a long illness, aged 86 years.
A much loved husband of Edith,
dearly loved dad and best pal of Mark, loving grandad of Kate, Jessica and Chris, great-grandad of Georgia and was special to Andrea.
A special thanks to Sarah, the Interserve Carers and the nurses from St Luke's Hospice for their kindness and support shown to Des
and the family.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 31st October at 12noon. Flowers or donations payable to St Luke's Hospice may be sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019