JORDAN Derick Passed away peacefully in Richmond Heights Nursing Home
on March 8th, 2019 after a short illness, aged 87 years.
Formerly a Teacher at Silverdale School for 21 years.
Devoted Husband of the late (Mo) Maureen.
Loving Father of the late Robert.
The Funeral Service will take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday March 19th at 1.45pm.
Floral Tributes to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Donations to St.Lukes Hospice.
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
