|
|
|
Sheldon Derek Sadly passed away on
2nd March 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Edith,
a dear uncle of Sharon, Ivor, Mark
and Jane and great uncle of Gaynor, Brad, Lidija, Scott, Lucy,
Ethan and Noah.
Funeral service and cremation at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel on Monday 25th March at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be given on the day.
Giving a thought to others
is something you can spare,
Seeing the smile that follows
when people know you care;
Chatting to the lonely gives
the friendship that you seek,
Holding a hand where needed
gives courage to the weak.
Gone to find Teady.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More