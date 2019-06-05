Home

George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Derek Jay Notice
JAY Derek On 25th May 2019 peacefully at his home in Netherton, Wakefield aged 75 years.
Late of Wilf Jay and Sons Ltd.
Much loved husband of Christine
and father of Charlotte and a
loving grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th June at Wakefield Crematorium at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Sheffield Children's
Hospital Charity, a collection facility
will be available on leaving the Crematorium or may be sent c/o George Steele & Son, Funeral Directors, The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL. Enquiries Tel: 01924 273285.
Published in The Star on June 5, 2019
