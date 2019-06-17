Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00
St.James Church
Woodhouse
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Burgess

Notice Condolences

Derek Burgess Notice
BURGESS Derek William Passed away peacefully at his home
on June 6th, 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Marjorie
and more recent years Partner of Shelley. Much loved Dad of Andre and William. Loving Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St.James Church, Woodhouse on Friday June 21st at 11.00am followed by Interment at City Road Cemetery.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Derek for the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit
or The British Red Cross may be given at the Service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.