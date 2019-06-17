|
BURGESS Derek William Passed away peacefully at his home
on June 6th, 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Marjorie
and more recent years Partner of Shelley. Much loved Dad of Andre and William. Loving Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St.James Church, Woodhouse on Friday June 21st at 11.00am followed by Interment at City Road Cemetery.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Derek for the Macmillan Palliative Care Unit
or The British Red Cross may be given at the Service or sent to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on June 17, 2019
