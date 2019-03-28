Home

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:30
Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel)
Derek Ball Notice
Ball Derek Edward
(Danny) Peacefully passed away
on 21st March 2019,
in his 90th year.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Robert and Sandra, Peter and Pauline and David and Ann.
Proud grandad of Liam and Grace and Joe and Amanda, great grandad of Luke, Callum and Hannah.

Night night Derek, God bless. Love you.

Service and cremation to be
held at Grenoside Crematorium
(South Chapel). Tuesday 9th April
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only but donations for
"Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind"
and "The British Heart Foundation"
may be sent to Peace Funerals,
363 Halifax Road, Sheffield, S6 1AF.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
