WEST Dennis Passed away peacefully at home on August 13th 2019, aged 91 years.
To my dearest husband.
There is a place in our hearts
called Memory Lane.
In my heart you will always remain.
Your loving wife Betty.
Uncle Den,
your tales brought a smile to our lives.
You will live on in our hearts
and memories.
Love always from your family
and friends.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday August 22nd at 9:30 am.
All welcome to the Phoenix,
High Lane, Ridgeway, after the
service to share memories.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Sheffield Childrens Hospital may be given after the service.
