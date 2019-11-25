Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
Dennis Ledwood Notice
LEDWOOD Dennis Aged 86 years, of Chapeltown.
Died peacefully on
12th November in hospital.
Loving husband of Betty, dad of Julie and Garry and a much loved
grandad and great grandad.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel on Thursday 28th November at 12 noon. No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to 'British Heart Foundation'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS

You never said I'm leaving,
you never said goodbye,
you were gone before we knew it,
and only God knew why.
A million times we needed you,
a million times we cried,
if love alone could have saved you,
you never would have died.
Always and Forever x x x x
Published in The Star on Nov. 25, 2019
