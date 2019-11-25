|
|
|
LEDWOOD Dennis Aged 86 years, of Chapeltown.
Died peacefully on
12th November in hospital.
Loving husband of Betty, dad of Julie and Garry and a much loved
grandad and great grandad.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel on Thursday 28th November at 12 noon. No flowers please, donations if wished made payable to 'British Heart Foundation'
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS
You never said I'm leaving,
you never said goodbye,
you were gone before we knew it,
and only God knew why.
A million times we needed you,
a million times we cried,
if love alone could have saved you,
you never would have died.
Always and Forever x x x x
Published in The Star on Nov. 25, 2019