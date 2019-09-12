Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Son (Ecclesfield)
206 High Greave
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 9GQ
0114 272222
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Bullivant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Bullivant

Notice Condolences

Dennis Bullivant Notice
BULLIVANT Dennis (Ex Bus Driver SYPTE)
Peacefully in NGH on
30th August, aged 88.
Dearly loved husband of Elsie.
Much loved dad of Paul, Nigel & Joanne.
Dear father-in-law,
grandad & great grandad.
So sadly missed.
Always in our hearts.
Never forgotten.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday
23rd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, for
'Myeloma UK' may be sent to
John Heath & Sons,
Ecclesfield Funeral Home,
206, High Greave S5 9GQ
Published in The Star on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.