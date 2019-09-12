|
|
|
BULLIVANT Dennis (Ex Bus Driver SYPTE)
Peacefully in NGH on
30th August, aged 88.
Dearly loved husband of Elsie.
Much loved dad of Paul, Nigel & Joanne.
Dear father-in-law,
grandad & great grandad.
So sadly missed.
Always in our hearts.
Never forgotten.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday
23rd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, for
'Myeloma UK' may be sent to
John Heath & Sons,
Ecclesfield Funeral Home,
206, High Greave S5 9GQ
Published in The Star on Sept. 12, 2019