Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis Davies

Notice Condolences

Denis Davies Notice
DAVIES Denis Peacefully at home on 1st June aged
84 years. Much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday 21st June at 12.30pm. No flowers please but, if wished, donations made payable to Barnsley Hospice or
Rotherham Hospice may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.

God saw he was so weary
And did what He thought best.
He put His arms around him
And whispered come and rest.
Published in The Star on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.