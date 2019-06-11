|
DAVIES Denis Peacefully at home on 1st June aged
84 years. Much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium (South Chapel) on Friday 21st June at 12.30pm. No flowers please but, if wished, donations made payable to Barnsley Hospice or
Rotherham Hospice may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
God saw he was so weary
And did what He thought best.
He put His arms around him
And whispered come and rest.
Published in The Star on June 11, 2019
