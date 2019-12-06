Home

Marshall Delphine Passed away peacefully on November 23rd,
aged 82 years.
Beloved and loving wife of the
late Peter, a dearly loved and loving mum, grandma, mother in law and
a dear aunt.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday December 13th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for either the Stroke Association or
Cancer Research UK
may be given on the day or sent c/o G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019
