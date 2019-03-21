|
SHARMAN (née Coley)
Deborah Jayne Born 02/09/1957
The family are sad to announce the sudden passing of Deborah, on March 8th, 2019, aged 61 years.
Much loved wife to William, loving mum to Emily and doting nannie to Jaxon.
Dearly loved daughter to Norma and William, amazing sister to Gary and Judith and special auntie to Abbie, Patrick, Savanah and Ross William.
Funeral service will take place at
City Road Crematorium, on Friday
29th March, at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for "Motor Neurone Disease Association" may be given on the day or sent c/o W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Mar. 21, 2019
