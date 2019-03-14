Home

John Heath & Son (Ecclesfield)
206 High Greave
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S5 9GQ
0114 272222
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30
Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel
Dean Stocks Notice
STOCKS Dean Passed away suddenly on
Wednesday March 6th 2019,
aged 60 years. Service at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel, on Friday 22nd March
at 12.30pm.
Enquiries to
John Heath & Sons, Ecclesfield
Funeral Home S5 9GQ.

An empty place no one can fill.
We miss you and we always will.
A prayer, a tear are all we can give.
These you will have as long as we live.
Heartbroken wife Sharon and your loving children Dean, Nathan & Amy.

Place four kisses on grandad
Dean's cheek, tell him we love and miss him so much Sofia, Lexi, Jett & Logan xxxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
