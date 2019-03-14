|
STOCKS Dean Passed away suddenly on
Wednesday March 6th 2019,
aged 60 years. Service at
Grenoside Crematorium,
South Chapel, on Friday 22nd March
at 12.30pm.
Enquiries to
John Heath & Sons, Ecclesfield
Funeral Home S5 9GQ.
An empty place no one can fill.
We miss you and we always will.
A prayer, a tear are all we can give.
These you will have as long as we live.
Heartbroken wife Sharon and your loving children Dean, Nathan & Amy.
Place four kisses on grandad
Dean's cheek, tell him we love and miss him so much Sofia, Lexi, Jett & Logan xxxx
Published in The Star on Mar. 14, 2019
