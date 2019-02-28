|
Woodhouse David Passed away peacefully
at home on 13th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
A much loved Husband to Shirley, devoted Dad, caring Grandpops and precious Great Grandpops (Pop-pops).
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 10.30am followed by wake at The Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sheffield Childrens Charity to be given on the day or via
John Heath & Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed,
So very dear.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
