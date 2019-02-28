Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Woodhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Woodhouse

Notice Condolences

David Woodhouse Notice
Woodhouse David Passed away peacefully
at home on 13th February 2019,
aged 89 years.
A much loved Husband to Shirley, devoted Dad, caring Grandpops and precious Great Grandpops (Pop-pops).
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 10.30am followed by wake at The Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sheffield Childrens Charity to be given on the day or via
John Heath & Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed,
So very dear.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.