Wilson My dearly loved
husband David, on his birthday tomorrow.
If I could visit Heaven on this sad
but special day, then maybe for a
little while, the pain would go away.
I'd put my arms around you David,
and never let you go,
I'd wish you Happy Birthday,
how I love and miss you so.
If I could have one special wish,
I wouldn't want riches or fame,
I'd simply turn the clock back,
and have my husband again.
My love always.
Your loving wife Jo.
Thinking of you on your birthday,
with sadness in our hearts,
for a very special Dad,
from whom we had to part.
All our love, Lee, Susan and your loving grandchildren Lauren and Adam.
Published in The Star on Nov. 2, 2019