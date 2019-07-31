Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:00
St Giles Parish Church
Matlock
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Sheffield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wilson


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
David Wilson Notice
WILSON David Alan 12/08/1935
- 19/07/2019
Passed away peacefully at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 83 years. Beloved father to Nicci, Ellie, Euan and Alan. Much-loved granddad of Ben, Lucy, Josh, Sam, Bryn, Isla, Georgia and Jess.
He will be so deeply missed.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 7th August in Matlock, where David lived,
at St Giles Parish Church at 1pm.
This will be followed by committal in Sheffield, where he was from, at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 2.45pm. All are welcome at
either or both services.
All enquiries to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd. 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. Derbyshire. DE4 3BU
Tel: 01629 582470
Published in The Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.