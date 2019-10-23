|
|
|
Smith David Passed away tragically on 15th October 2019
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Janet. Much loved dad of Wendy and Karen,
dear father in law of Paul and Karl, devoted grangran of Gemma and Kirsty, grandad of Zoe and Chelsea and a great grandad of Lucas.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Wednesday 30th October at 2.00.pm. Family flowers only by request; donations in lieu for Parkinsons UK and
Macmillan Palliative Care Unit N.G.H. may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service. High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Oct. 23, 2019