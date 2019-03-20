Home

W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors
166 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AQ
0114 239 0632
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
David Risely

David Risely Notice
RISELY David Passed away peacefully on
March 12th, 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Deirdre,
loving brother of Keith, Kath
and their families.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th March at 1:15p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
'Oesophageal Patients Association'
may be given on the day or sent c/o
W.J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors,
166 Mansfield Road, Intake,
Sheffield, S12 2AQ.
Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2019
