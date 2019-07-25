|
Lowe David It is with great sadness to announce that our loving dad and grandad has passed away after a short illness.
David passed away on 15th July 2019
at Weston Park Hospital,
aged 68 years.
David will be lovingly remembered by his 3 sons Richard, Craig and Darren and 4 grandchildren Archie, Sophie, Oliver and Chloe.
A service will be held for David at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 1.15pm.
The family have requested for any donations to be made to
Weston Park Hospital Charity.
Enquiries to John Heath & Sons
Mansfield Road
Tel: 0114 265 7474
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019