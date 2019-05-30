Home

W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors
166 Mansfield Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12 2AQ
0114 239 0632
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:45
City Road Crematorium
David Kitteridge Notice
KITTERIDGE David Passed away in the loving care of his beloved sister Linda,
on May 15th, 2019, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved uncle of Sharon and husband Mark and great-uncle of Jack. Funeral service will take place at City Road Crematorium, on Friday 7th June, at 11:45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for 'Helen's Trust' may be given on the day, or sent
c/o W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on May 30, 2019
