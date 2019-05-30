|
KITTERIDGE David Passed away in the loving care of his beloved sister Linda,
on May 15th, 2019, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved uncle of Sharon and husband Mark and great-uncle of Jack. Funeral service will take place at City Road Crematorium, on Friday 7th June, at 11:45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for 'Helen's Trust' may be given on the day, or sent
c/o W. J. Hoyland & Co. Funeral Directors, 166 Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, S12 2AQ. Tel: (0114) 239 0632.
Published in The Star on May 30, 2019
