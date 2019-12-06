Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
36 Abbey Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hughes

Notice Condolences

David Hughes Notice
Hughes David Passed away suddenly on November 22nd 2019, aged 86 years.

Beloved husband to Audrey,
much loved father to Sally, Geoffrey
and Jane and devoted grandad and great grandad and friend to many.

Funeral to be held on
Tuesday, 17th December at 12.30pm
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Smart dress and please wear something red.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu to Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT).

All enquiries please to
G & M Lunts Funeral Directors,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB

Your life was full of loving deeds,
Forever thoughtful of our special needs.
Today and tomorrow our whole life through,
we will always love and cherish you.
Xxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -