|
|
|
Hughes David Passed away suddenly on November 22nd 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband to Audrey,
much loved father to Sally, Geoffrey
and Jane and devoted grandad and great grandad and friend to many.
Funeral to be held on
Tuesday, 17th December at 12.30pm
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Smart dress and please wear something red.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu to Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT).
All enquiries please to
G & M Lunts Funeral Directors,
36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Your life was full of loving deeds,
Forever thoughtful of our special needs.
Today and tomorrow our whole life through,
we will always love and cherish you.
Xxxxxxxxxxxx
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019