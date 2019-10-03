Home

Howarth David Michael
(Mike) Aged 82 years, died peacefully
on 29th September at home in
Froggatt, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Margot,
treasured father of Julie, Jackie,
Andrew and Rachel and a much
loved father-in-law and grandfather.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, on Thursday
10th October at 3.30pm.
No flowers please, donations, if
wished, made payable to "Ashgate
Hospice" may be sent to
Adam Heath, John Heath and Sons,
4 - 16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS or made online at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Oct. 3, 2019
