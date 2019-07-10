|
|
|
DALE David Passed away peacefully on 25th June, aged 50 years.
Beloved son of Carol,
much loved nephew, cousin
and friend to many.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Renal G Kidney Institute at the NGH cheques made payable to SHC may be sent c/o G & M Lunt, 36 Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
It's just the pain of losing you,
That doesn't go away.
Love Mum Carol.
A smile for all, A heart of gold,
The very best the world could hold,
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day.
Published in The Star on July 10, 2019