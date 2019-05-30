|
COOPER David Passed away peacefully on May 15th 2019 aged 67 years.
Beloved husband to the late Susan.
Dad to Daniel and Ricky,
father in law to Kiva and Jade.
Also a dear grandad to
Oscar, Dylan and Hattie.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday
June 6th at 11:45 am.
Donations please for the
Pulmonary Hypertension Fund
may be given on the day.
David,
We often think of bygone days when we were all together.
The family chain is broken now but memories live forever.
Love - Uncle Steve, Auntie Deb and
Nanan Dot X
Published in The Star on May 30, 2019
