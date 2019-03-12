Home

Eric Eyre Funeral Service
Mortomley House
High Green, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S35 3HR
0114 284 8202
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel
Notice

David Bishop Notice
Bishop David Passed away after a short illness on 27th February 2019, aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Rosemary, a loving dad of Elizabeth, Susan and Paul and also a dear father in law and grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Tuesday 19th March at 11.00.am. Family flowers only by request donations for The British Heart Foundation may be given on the day
or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2019
