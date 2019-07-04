|
|
|
RILEY Cyril Aged 95 years.
Most sadly on 26th June 2019
after a very short illness.
Dearly beloved Husband of the late Mollie, loving Father to Katherine, John and Christopher and Father in law to Janis, Janet and the late Graham, darling Gogs to Louiza, Alistair, Sarah, James, Andrew, Elizabeth, Thomas and Simon and Great Gogs to Joshua, Francesca, William and Elliott, loving Son to the late Joseph and Sarah and dearest
Brother to Betty and Molly.
Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Monday 15th July 2019 at The Church of Mother of God and St. Wilfred, Abbeydale Road, S7 1DX, followed at 12.30pm by cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematoirum. No flowers please,
but if desired, donations to
Macmillan Nurses may be made through G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019