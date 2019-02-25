|
Gilpin Cyril Passed away on
February 10th, in hospital,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Marjorie,
loving father to Mark, Helen and Louise and much loved grandfather to Ben, Jake, Nathan and Dylan.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Friday 1st March at 2pm.
Donations for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity will be collected at the service.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2019
