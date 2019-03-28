|
EDDISON Cyril Passed away in Richmond Heights Nursing Home
on March 12th 2019,
aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sylvia, much loved dad of June, John and Dawn, loving father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 9.45am.
Flowers if preferred or donations
to Cancer Research may be give at
the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Suffolk Road,
Tel 0114 276 0211
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
