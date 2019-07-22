Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Harrison

Notice Condolences

Constance Harrison Notice
HARRISON (née Leaver)
Constance Passed away at home,
on 14th July 2019, with her children
by her side, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mum of Susan, Eric and Tracey and a much loved nan,
great nan and great great nan.
Service and Interment at
City Road Cemetery on Monday
29th July at 2.30pm.
Flowers may be sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

Mum, we are all heartbroken,
Can't imagine life without you,
You are our world x x x

Connie, a very special friend,
Will miss you love Mo x

A million memories Darlin
God Bless, Pat and Family x
Published in The Star on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now