|
|
|
HARRISON (née Leaver)
Constance Passed away at home,
on 14th July 2019, with her children
by her side, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mum of Susan, Eric and Tracey and a much loved nan,
great nan and great great nan.
Service and Interment at
City Road Cemetery on Monday
29th July at 2.30pm.
Flowers may be sent to
W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Mum, we are all heartbroken,
Can't imagine life without you,
You are our world x x x
Connie, a very special friend,
Will miss you love Mo x
A million memories Darlin
God Bless, Pat and Family x
Published in The Star on July 22, 2019