|
|
|
ALLEN Constance Peacefully in
Broomcroft Nursing Home on 28th August,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late Lol,
much loved mum of Denise, Elaine and the late Sylvia. Beloved nan of Richard, Victoria, John and David and dearest great nan of Scarlett,
Stan, Ethan and Ellis.
Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 19th September at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to
St. Luke's Hospice may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on Sept. 4, 2019