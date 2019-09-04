Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Services
848 Ecclesall Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11 8TP
0114 266 1244
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Allen

Notice Condolences

Constance Allen Notice
ALLEN Constance Peacefully in
Broomcroft Nursing Home on 28th August,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late Lol,
much loved mum of Denise, Elaine and the late Sylvia. Beloved nan of Richard, Victoria, John and David and dearest great nan of Scarlett,
Stan, Ethan and Ellis.
Funeral Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 19th September at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to
St. Luke's Hospice may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.