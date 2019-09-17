Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
13:00
City Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Collin Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collin Coleman

Notice Condolences

Collin Coleman Notice
COLEMAN Collin Passed away peacefully in
St. Luke's Hospice on
7th September 2019 aged 60 years.
Dear son of the late Fred and Margaret, much loved brother of Carol and the late David, Peter and Steven and a loving uncle and great-uncle.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to the RAF Benevolent Fund may be left at the service.
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son.
Tel: 0114 2723928
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
Download Now