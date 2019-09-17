|
|
|
COLEMAN Collin Passed away peacefully in
St. Luke's Hospice on
7th September 2019 aged 60 years.
Dear son of the late Fred and Margaret, much loved brother of Carol and the late David, Peter and Steven and a loving uncle and great-uncle.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations payable to the RAF Benevolent Fund may be left at the service.
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son.
Tel: 0114 2723928
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019